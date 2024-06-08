 Shalin Bhanot Earns Standing Ovation For Acing Stunt Without Harness In Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Reports
According to new media reports, Shalin Bhanot has apparently earned himself a standing ovation on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, June 08, 2024, 07:37 PM IST
Shalin Bhanot, currently shooting for the upcoming season of Colors TV’s stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi has reportedly earned himself an accolade on the sets of the show today.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, Shalin recently performed a stunt in the show without any harness. This stunt was aced by the actor and he also earned himself standing ovation from the contestants and host Rohit Shetty too.

A highlight recently has been Shalin's performance in a stunt had the entire unit applauding as he flew in the air for a stunt without a harness or any safety and managed to perform it in a way no one else could in the entire contestant line up,” informs a source to Bollywood Life.

The actor was recently in the news after his rumoured fallout with Co contestant Asim Riaz who was also evicted from the show. However, neither Shalin nor Asim have commented on the same.

Apart from Shalin, this season of the show will witness popular faces like Abhishek Kumar, Shilpa Shinde, Krishna Shroff, Asim Riaz, Aashish Mehrotra, Gashmeer Mahajani and more. The show will be helmed by Rohit Shetty this season too.

