Shahid Kapoor Calls Comparisons With Shah Rukh Khan 'Worst Thing': 'Why Should You Be The Next Anything?'

Shahid Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with a leading role in Ishq Vishk, alongside Amrita Rao, Shenaz Treasurywala, Yash Tonk, Satish Shah, and Vishal Malhotra. In a recent interview, the Jab We Met actor spoke about being compared to superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Calling it the 'worst thing,' Shahid told Pinkvilla, "Why should you be the next anything? You are you and they are they. And that is the worst part of the job that you are doing, that you must be like somebody who is already successful. If you are like them, by virtue of that, you will be successful in the future. This is the dumbest logic that I have ever heard in my life.”

The actor said that every individual can be their own sun. He said that it is like somebody who makes ice-creams.

"If they give somebody vanilla ice-cream since they like vanilla, they only keep giving them vanilla ice-cream. No. You have to be another flavour of ice-cream. You have to make people like you, despite the fact that they like something else. And one day, you should be so good that people forget everything else and just want to consume only you. Why do you want somebody's light?," added Shahid.

On the work front, Shahid will be seen next in an untitled movie alongside Kriti Sanon