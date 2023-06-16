Shahid Kapoor Hints At Bloody Daddy Sequel A Week After Film's Release

Actor Shahid Kapoor is garnering positive reviews for his performance in his latest film Bloody Daddy, which released on JioCinema on June 9. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film traces the story of a man’s relentless courage, against all odds. It also features Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal and others.

Shahid hints at Bloody Daddy Part 2

Almost a week after the film's release, Shahid interacted with his fans on Twitter and answered some of the questions posted by them on the micro-blogging site.

During the session, Shahid also hinted at the sequel of Bloody Daddy.

Referring to the drug deal Shahid's character Sumair busts in the film, a user asked him, "3kg (drugs) extra kya kiye?" To this, Shahid replied, "Part 2 mein."

Set in post-Covid times, Bloody Daddy revolves around the battle of Narcotics Chief Sumair (Shahid) against a merciless crime lord, his distrustful colleagues, corrupt cops and opportunistic bureaucrats to save the only relationship which is the dearest to him, all on one fateful night.

The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterpal, Gaurav Bose, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar.

Opening up about his role, Shahid had earlier shared, "I wanted to do an out-an-out action film but I was waiting for the right one to come my way. When Ali came to me with this project, I knew this was it. It is high-octane, action-packed, it's thrilling, it's intense, created especially for a digital first audience. Ali is a true master when it comes to this style of films, and it's been very enriching for me to partner with him on this. We really love what we have created together."