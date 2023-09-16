Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya Extended Version From Jawan: 'Let Daddy Show How It’s Done' (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the extended version of the peppy track 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' from his action thriller 'Jawan'.

Taking to Instagram, SRK dropped the song video with a catchy caption. He wrote, "All work and no joy makes handsome a dull boy. Let Daddy show u how it's done... disco jazz blues saare bhool jaa... desi beat pe bas jhool jaa...#NotRamaiyaVastavaiya Extended Version Out Now."

In the song, King Khan grooves as father and son. This is the third song from the film after Chaleya and Zinda Banda. It is sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Vishal Dadlani, Shilpa Rao and music of the song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

As soon as the song was shared, fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. One of the users wrote, "Hahaha the caption!!!!! Love you." Another commented, "Coolest daddy."

Post the success of the movie, the makers held a press conference in Mumbai on Friday. The event was attended by SRK, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee.

Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie Shah Rukh Khan said, "It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever."

Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya bring depth and strength to the characters in the film Jawan, which is directed by Atlee. The film has taken the box office by storm. It has become the fastest Hindi movie to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the global box office. It took the film just four days to reach this milestone.

Apart from this, SRK will be next seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's next film Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.

