WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Lays On The Floor After Some Of Jawan Crew Sits Down For Group Photo |

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan won hearts once again with his humble gesture at his film Jawan's success meet which took place in Mumbai on Friday. Directed by Atlee, the film hit the screens worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

In a viral video, Shah Rukh who is posing with his Jawan cast and crew on stage, laid on the floor after some of the members were asked to sit down since all couldn’t fit in one frame. Watch the video below.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During the event, Shah Rukh thanked fans for making Jawan a blockbuster and dedicated the film's success to "real heroes and heroines", the technical team. He said it took four years to complete the film due to COVID-19. "Very seldom do we get this opportunity that we get to live so many years with a film. 'Jawan' has been with us for four years because of Covid and time constraints. There were so many people involved in this film, especially people from down south who came and shifted to Mumbai for the last four years, working day and night for this film. A lot of people didn't return to their homes. There are many who had their kids here, like director Atlee. The real heroes and heroines of this film are the technicians who worked hard for the last four years," Shah Rukh said.

Also present at the event were actors Sanya Malhotra, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Leher Khan, Sunil Grover, rapper Raja Kumar, and composer Anirudh Ravichander. A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.