Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Rejected Slumdog Millionaire: 'My Role Was A Dishonest Person, Found It Strange'

Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to play the role that eventually went to Anil Kapoor in Slumdog Millionaire, which was directed by Danny Boyle and released in 2008. Recently, the Pathaan actor revealed that real reason he turned down the role.

At the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai, Shah Rukh said he spent a lot of time with the director, but at that time he was doing Who Wants to be a Millionaire (Kaun Banega Crorepati) on television, and he felt that in the story that was being told in the film, the guy who was hosting was very mean.

Further, the actor said that he was not keen on playing the role as he found the host a 'dishonest' person.

“I was cheating and being dishonest as the host (in the movie). I just found that it’s very strange that I’m being a host (on KBC) and I’m cheating in the film. I explained to Mr. Boyle that I wouldn’t like to do it, please, and there are way better actors than me. And I think Mr. Anil Kapoor did it and he was fantastic as the host,” he added.

Slumdog Millionaire launched the careers of Dev Patel and Freida Pinto. It was nominated for ten Academy Awards in 2009 and won eight awards.