Shah Rukh Khan's Team Denies Actor's Role In Release Of India's Naval Officers From Qatar: 'Any Assertions Of His Involvement Are Unfounded' | Photo Via Instagram

Recently, Former Member of Rajya Sabha Subramanian Swamy alleged that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan played a crucial role in securing the release of eight Indian Navy veterans from a Qatar prison.

However, just a while ago, on Tuesday, Shah Rukh's team issued an official statement and denied his involvement. The statement read, "*Official statement from the office of Mr Shah Rukh Khan* Regarding the reports concerning Shah Rukh Khan's purported role in the release of India's naval officers from Qatar, the office of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan says that any such assertions of his involvement are unfounded, emphasizing the execution of this successful resolution solely rests with the Indian government officials and unequivocally denies Mr.Khans participation in this matter."

Check it out:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Additionally, all matters involving diplomacy and statecraft are best executed by are very able leaders. Mr. Khan like many other Indians is happy that the naval officers are home safe and wishes them all the best," concluded the statement.

In reply to PM Modi's tweet on X, Swamy said, "Modi should take Cinema star Sharuk Khan to Qatar with him since after MEA and NSA had failed to persuade the Shiekhs of Qatar, Modi pleaded with Khan to intervene, and thus got an expensive settlement from the Qatar Shiekhs to free our Naval officers."

Recently, the Pathaan actor visited Doha, Qatar to pay a visit to the Gulf nation to attend the AFC Final as a Special Guest of Honor.