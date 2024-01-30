 Shah Rukh Khan Admits Being Nervous About Comeback: 'Started Feeling I Was Not Making Good Films Anymore'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan Admits Being Nervous About Comeback: 'Started Feeling I Was Not Making Good Films Anymore'

Shah Rukh Khan Admits Being Nervous About Comeback: 'Started Feeling I Was Not Making Good Films Anymore'

On Monday, at a special fan meet and greet event in Mumbai, the 'Don' actor expressed gratitude towards his fans for showering the love they have bestowed upon him.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 09:10 AM IST
article-image

2023 has been a great year for all the SRK fans, as the Superstar after a long hiatus of 4 years released three films 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and lastly 'Dunki' which have all set records at the box office.

On Monday, at a special fan meet and greet event in Mumbai, the 'Don' actor expressed gratitude towards his fans for showering the love they have bestowed upon him.

Taking to X, Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club shared a video in which King Khan said, "Because I have been working for 33 years and you take such a big gap. Normally you do feel a little nervous and you feel ki 'arrey yaar! I hope I have got the film right'."

"Usse pehle meri kuch filmein thi jo itni achi nahi gayi to mujhe ye bhi lagne laga tha ki main achi filmein ab bana nahi raha hoon. But I think, more than my films, ek pyaar tha logo ka..jo Pathaan ke liye, Jo Jawaan ke liye and jo Dunki ke liye..This whole country and people outside this country have actually taken me to their heart, more than the films, and have said that 'arrey yaar, 4 saal ke liye mat jaya karo. 2-4 mahine theek hai.' So I am very very thankful to all of you, to the audience and the whole world for making me realise 'jo main karta hu wo theek karta hoon aur mujhe wo baar baar karte rehna chahiye'," he added.

As per a source close to the team of 'Dunki', the makers might hold a special screening for the UK government.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki To Have A Special Screening For UK Government
article-image

"Since Dunki narrates the story of illegal immigrants who take the Donkey route to enter the cross borders, the UK government has found it to be a relevant subject in today's time. The film has received tremendous love from the UK audience, as not only it talks about an important issue but also highlights the dangerous Dunki route, and hence now the government is also keen to watch the film," the source-based statement read.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Dunki' features Shah Rukh alongside Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan Shoots For New Documentary With Rakesh Roshan - Details Inside
article-image

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

However, SRK has still not announced his next project.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kiara Advani Papped With ₹2.38 Lakh Handbag In Mumbai

Kiara Advani Papped With ₹2.38 Lakh Handbag In Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan Admits Being Nervous About Comeback: 'Started Feeling I Was Not Making Good Films...

Shah Rukh Khan Admits Being Nervous About Comeback: 'Started Feeling I Was Not Making Good Films...

Ranbir Kapoor Can't Take Eyes Off Alia Bhatt In Unseen Photos From Filmfare Awards 2024

Ranbir Kapoor Can't Take Eyes Off Alia Bhatt In Unseen Photos From Filmfare Awards 2024

Britney Spears Apologises To Ex-BF Justin Timberlake Over Shocking Revelations In Memoir

Britney Spears Apologises To Ex-BF Justin Timberlake Over Shocking Revelations In Memoir

From Chole Amritsari Kulcha To Rasmalai: Ayushmann Khurrana Treats K-pop Star Eric Nam To Indian...

From Chole Amritsari Kulcha To Rasmalai: Ayushmann Khurrana Treats K-pop Star Eric Nam To Indian...