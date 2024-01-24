Shah Rukh Khan Shoots For New Documentary With Rakesh Roshan - Details Inside

Renowned filmmaker Rakesh Roshan on Tuesday evening dropped new pictures with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Taking to Instagram, the director shared a couple of pictures which he captioned, "Thank you Shahrukh for your love, warmth & contribution to "The Roshans".."

Several reports suggested that director Shashi Ranjan is helming a documentary 'The Roshans' tracing family's seven-decade run in the movie business.

The new pictures from the 'Krrish' director indicates that SRK might appear in the documentary and have also shot his part.

The first picture features director Shashi Ranjan, Rakesh Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan.

Read Also WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Sports Ponytail Look At Mumbai Airport

As per reports, The Roshans will be designed along the lines of The Romantics, featuring interviews of their friends, colleagues and family.

Reportedly, 'The Roshans' will feature story about Roshan (Hrithik's grand-father) renowned music director, Rakesh Roshan (his filmography), Rajesh Roshan (his music) and Hrithik's acting career.

However, an official announcement of 'The Roshans' is still awaited.

Rakesh Roshan and SRK have worked together in films like 'Karan Arjun', 'Koyla' and 'King Uncle'.

Meanwhile, SRK ruled the box office in 2023 with three s hits Pathaan (in January), Jawaan (in September) and Dunki (in December).

He has still not announced his next projects.