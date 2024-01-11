 Shah Rukh Khan BEGS Mani Ratnam To Cast Him In His Film: 'Will Dance On Plane If You Tell Me'
Shah Rukh Khan BEGS Mani Ratnam To Cast Him In His Film: 'Will Dance On Plane If You Tell Me'

The first time SRK and Mani Ratnam collaborated on screen was back in 1998 for the film Dil Se, which went on to become a blockbuster

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan expressed his desire to do another film with his Dil Se director Mani Ratnam, and he went on to the extent of saying that he will go to any lengths to be a part of the filmmaker's project.

During a recent event, SRK and Mani Ratnam came together and they got into a friendly banter when the actor was asked if he wanted to do a film with the director.

"It's all come out in the open now. I'm requesting you, I'm begging you and I'm telling you every time to do a film with me. I swear, this time, I'll dance on top of the plane for Chaiyya Chaiyya if you tell me," SRK said.

The first time SRK and Mani Ratnam collaborated on screen was back in 1998 for the film Dil Se, which went on to become a blockbuster. The film remains iconic till date and it also gave the audience the chartbuster Chaiyya Chaiyya, which has achieved the cult status in Bollywood.

Responding to Shah Rukh's request, Mani Ratnam cheekily said that he would cast him in his film when the actor buys a plane.

Not one to give up, SRK added, "Mani, let me just tell you, the way my films are doing...this plane is not far way," and the director shot back with an equally witty answer: "I'll bring it down to earth, don't worry".

Their banter was loved by the audience and they cheered for the actor-director duo, rooting for them to actually sign a film together.

On the work front, the year 2023 belonged to Shah Rukh, who marked his blockbuster comeback with Pathaan, followed by Jawan, both of which minted over Rs 1000 crore respectively. He ended the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which earned close to Rs 500 crore globally, but has been listed as one of the films that will be sent to the Oscars for nominations.

Shah Rukh, who is currently basking in the success of his hits, is yet to announce his lineup for 2024. If reports are to be believed, he will be seen sharing the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan and the film will go on floors in March or April this year.

