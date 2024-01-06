Manoj Bajpayee Says He Was Never Close Friends With Shah Rukh Khan: 'Do Alag Duniya Ke Log Ho Chuke Hai'

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee might have started off their careers together back in Delhi, but today, after all these years, the two have chosen two very different styles of films and genres. And because of it, Manoj recently stated that the old friends don't even cross paths that often anymore.

During a recent interaction, Manoj stated that he does not get to see Shah Rukh quite often as they have become two people belonging to two very different worlds. "Milna toh nahi hota. Do alag alag duniya ke log hum ho chuke hai. Toh humare raastein nahi takrate," he said.

Recalling their acting school days in Delhi, Manoj added that even back then, they were not really close friends, but they hung out together multiple times as they were in the same acting group.

He shared that both of them had their own separate friend circles but because they worked in the same group, they knew each other and spent time with each other.

In the past, Manoj had once revealed how Shah Rukh and he went to a disco together in Delhi, but he was denied entry as he did not have suitable footwear, and that is when SRK arranged for a pair of shoes and made him enter a club for the first time in his life.

Now, terming the story as a "one-off incident", Manoj stated that he had shared it because he thought it was funny.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj will be next seen in Killer Soup, whihc is set to release on Netflix on January 11.