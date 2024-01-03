Killer Soup Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkana Sensharma's Comedy Crime Drama Is Filled With Chaos & Unpredictability

The intriguing trailer of Manoj Bajpayee and Konkana Sensharma's Killer Soup was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday (January 3). Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Killer Soup promises a blend of different genres. The web series is said to be 'very loosely' inspired by a news headline.

The trailer sets the stage for a story filled with chaos and unpredictability, featuring a mix of amateur villains, heroes, and those caught in between in the fictitious town of Mainjur. It suggests a potential blend of comedy, drama, and action as these characters navigate their roles and the rapidly changing events.

Konkana plays the role of Swathi Shetty, an aspiring chef who wants nothing but the world to enjoy her paya soup. However, one accident sets off a series of mishaps and hasty cover-ups that land her and her lover Umesh, played by Manoj Bajpayee, in hot soup. What's most interesting is that Manoj will be seen playing a double role.

Overall, the trailer seems to promise a fast-paced and dynamic storyline with diverse characters, each navigating their way through the challenges.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "Umesh and Swathi are stirring up the most bizarre crime thriller of the year- and the secrets are about to boil over."

Sharing his experience of working on Killer Soup, Manoj Bajpayee shares, “For the first time in my career, I will be playing a double role, both starkly different from each other. I trusted Abhishek Chaubey's directorial prowess, Netflix as collaborators, and a stellar cast that breathed life into characters to create a surreal pot-boiler unlike any other stemming from an accidental crime. At its heart, Killer Soup is a crime thriller that blends multiple genres, making it a delicious serving that everyone can enjoy.”

On playing the role of Swathi Shetty, Konkana Sensharma says, “Stepping into Swathi Shetty's shoes was a unique experience for me as the character has depth, darkness and packs a lot of punch. Working on the series with long-time collaborators Netflix and Abhishek Chaubey and a talented set of actors was a delight. The trailer offers a glimpse into the quirky world we’ve created set against the background of a sleepy town."

She adds, "With hints of suspense peppered through the series, it really makes you wonder, ‘Will she or won’t she get caught and will the soup boil over?’ I eagerly await the audience’s reaction when they watch Killer Soup.”

The web series will stream on Netflix from January 11. It also stars Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, Lal, Anbuthasan, Anula Navlekar and Kani Kusruti in pivotal roles.