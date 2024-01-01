'Aag Laga Di': Netizens React To Manoj Bajpayee's EPIC Transformation As He Flaunts Abs In Shirtless Photo

Actor Manoj Bajpayee gave a glimpse of his epic physical transformation on the first day of 2024. On Monday, the actor who will next be seen in the film Killer Soup, took everyone by surprise by sharing a shirtless picture of himself on his official Instagram account. Yes, you read that right! The actor is serving major Monday Motivation on the first day of the year.

In the photo, the 54-year-old actor is seen flaunting his chiselled abs. "New Year New Me! Dekho d̶e̶l̶i̶c̶i̶o̶u̶s̶ soup ka meri body pe asar. Ekdum killer look hai na?" he captioned his post.

Soon after he shared the post, fans dropped fire emoticons in the comments section and praised the actor's shocking transformation.

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover commented, "Aag laga di aapne🔥🔥 internet pe." On the other hand, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap called him, "Chuppe Rustom."

Several other celebrities like Aparshakti Khurana, Rajesh Tailang, Darshan Kumaar, Dabboo Ratnani, Sunny Hinduja also praised Manoj Bajpayee.

"Sir what a body! I wonder what you ate," a fan commented. Another joked, "Always knew you had these underneath the clothes."

On Sunday, the actor shared a video featuring some of the most special moments of 2023 and penned a note of gratitude. "Grateful for every moment, challenge, and triumph this year has brought, thank you everyone ❤️Unforgettable Memories #2023 ✨ Happy New Year," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj Bajpayee will next be seen in Killer Soup.

About Killer Soup

Killer Soup also stars Konkona Sensharma and will release on January 11 on Netflix. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the comedy crime-drama is loosely inspired by a news headline and serves up a "tantalising blend of intrigue and dark humour".

It follows Swathi Shetty (Konkana), an aspiring yet talentless home chef, who cooks up a bizarre plan to replace her husband, Prabhakar (Bajpayee), with her lover, Umesh (also played by Bajpayee).