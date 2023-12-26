Manoj Bajpayee Did NOT Like The Archies, Shares Experience Of Watching First 50 Minutes Of The Film

Senior Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee recently revealed that he, as well as his daughter Ava, did not like Zoya Akhtar's latest film, The Archies. In one of his latest interviews, the actor shared his experience of watching the film with his daughter. He said that upon viewing the first 50 minutes of The Archies, he conveyed his thoughts about the film to Ava. However, he discovered that she, too, did not like the film.

"My daughter was watching The Archies and I told her, 'I am not liking it'. She was like, 'Okay' and by then I had watched it for 50 minutes. Archies is not a part of my growing up years. My growing-up years included Motu Patlu and Ram Balram. I might have read maybe just one book of Archies and I remember Veronica and Betty. But, she was also not liking it," Manoj Bajpayee told Zoom.

Following that, the actor advised Ava to converse in Hindi, just how the characters in the film talk. However, this suggestion did not sit well with her. According to Manoj Bajpayee, Ava scolded him and told him that he is not spending enough time with family.

The Gangs Of Wasseypur actor added, "Every time I start scolding her, she scolds me in return."

The Archies marked Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor's Bollywood debuts. Set in the North-Indian town of Riverdale, predominantly populated by Anglo-Indians, the film was released on Netflix on December 7.

It draws inspiration from the American comic, intending to evoke nostalgia while providing social and contemporary commentary on political and environmental issues, particularly for an Instagram generation unaware of these concerns. The film also stars Aditi Saigal, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda in pivotal roles.

The Archies has been co-written by Ayesha Devitre Dhillon and Reema Kagti, besides Zoya.