Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki To Have A Special Screening For UK Government

"Since Dunki narrates the story of illegal immigrants who take the Donkey route to enter the cross borders, the UK government has found it to be a relevant subject in today's time. The film has received tremendous love from the UK audience, as not only it talks about an important issue but also highlights the dangerous Dunki route, and hence now the government is also keen to watch the film," the source-based statement read.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Dunki' features Shah Rukh alongside Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhhar and Anil Grover.

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

In December, 'Dunki' was also screened for the consulates of various nations in Mumbai. Representatives from various nations, including Hungary, USA, UK, Welsh, Belgium, Germany, Australia, France, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Swiss, Spain, Turkey, Israel, South Korea, Finland, Mauritius, Oman and the Netherlands attended the screening.

The film has earned over Rs 400 crore at the box office, marking SRK's third hit in the year 2023.