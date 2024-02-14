WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Pap On Birthday At Mumbai Airport, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a rare appearance without his masks and huge shades at the Mumbai airport in the late hours of Tuesday, and while he sent his fans into a tizzy with just one glimpse, he made sure to make a photographer's birthday extra special by stopping to wish him.

The Badshah seemed to be in a jovial mood as he arrived at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday night to jet off to an undisclosed location with his team. He kept it casual in a black t-shirt and his signature cargo pants, which he paired with a black jacket. He had his hair tied back into a ponytail.

Several videos of SRK's appearance at the airport have now gone viral on the internet, and in one of them, he can be seen smiling at the paps as they went berserk to click a picture of him and with him. It was then that a photographer informed him of his birthday, and the superstar was seen stopping by and turning to wish him.

As SRK wished him, the overwhelmed shutterbug was seen holding the superstar's hand and planting a kiss on it, which brought a huge smile on the actor's face.

On the work front, SRK is currently basking in the success that was 2023 for him. In 2023, he cemented his place as the undisputed king of box office as he delivered two Rs 1000 crore hits in the same year -- Pathaan and Jawan -- becoming the first ever Indian actor to do so.

He ended the year with Dunki, which minted over Rs 500 crore worldwide, and was hailed by critics for its social message.