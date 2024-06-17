Shabana Azmi Praises Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion Performance, Latter Says 'Mujhe Meri Eidi Mil Gayi'

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has heaped praise on actor Kartik Aaryan for his performance in Chandu Champion. On Sunday (June 16), Shabana attended the screening of the film with her husband, veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar, and said she got emotional after watching Kartik's performance. She also took to her official Instagram account to praise the actor.

Sharing a picture in which she is seen kissing Kartik on his cheeks, Shabana said she is 'deeply moved' after watching Chandu Champion.

She wrote, "I was deeply moved by #Kabir Khans film #Chandu Champion and I loved #Kartik Aryans portrayal. He played it with an almost child determination with an extremely winsome smile which prevented him from projecting it as arrogance."

The actress added, "Vijay Raaz as the coach is v effective. It’s a real life story and I say Salaam Kabir for making it his lifetime so he got to watch it with his family. Here am I with Kartik at a special screening organised by #Excel Entertainment."

Kartik reposted the heartfelt post on his official Instagram account and wrote, "Mujhe Meri Eidi Mil Gayi 🥰🥰🥰 Every word you said feels like a medal for me."

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Shabana is heard telling paparazzi that she broke down in tears while watching the film.

She said, "Main toh ro ro ke paagal ho gayi aur Kartik ka kaam bahot accha tha. Kabir ne bahot aacha kiya. Maine bahot dino ke baad Kabir ki film dekhi aur usne pakad ke rakha second half pe bhi. (I couldn’t stop crying while watching the film and Kartik did a fantastic job. Kabir Khan (director) did a great job. It’s been long that I have watched any of Kabir’s movie. The story kept us engaged even in the second half.)"

Check out her video here:

Chandu Champion has earned Rs 22 crore at the box office within three days of its release. It has been receiving rave reviews from audience and film critics. The film is based on the rollercoaster life of India's first paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, and it marks the first collaboration between Kartik and Kabir.