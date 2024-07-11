'Sex Addiction Was Difficult': Jason Shah Says He Won't Have Sex With Partner Before Marriage

Bollywood actor Jason Shah, who was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, revealed that he was addicted to alcohol, cigarettes and sex at one point. Adding that he has now given on the latter, he stated that he has decided to not have physical relations with his partner before marriage.

During a chat on Shaardulogy, Jason stated that he was addicted to alcohol and would smoke more than two packs of cigarettes in a day. He went on to say that out of all his addictions, sex addiction was the most difficult one to get out of.

"I was addicted to women. It was a sex addiction which was very difficult for me. I think it was one of the bigger ones to leave," he said.

He added that it was "God's love" which overrode everything and helped him overcome his addiction.

Jason also revealed that he is presently in a relationship, but he and his partner have decided to not get physically intimate before they get married. "Now it’s no sex before marriage and things like that which is massive," he said.

He added that a man and a woman get "emotionally involved" after having sex and "logic gets thrown out of the window". "You are basing your entire relationship off of emotions and as I said feelings are dangerous. Emotions are feelings and it can get very difficult," he said.

Jason was earlier in a relationship with Anusha Dandekar, however, the two ended their romance on a rather ugly note. While the former later said that Anusha tried to "fit him in a box", the latter accused him of peddling lies to gain sympathy.