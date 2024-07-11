'Badnaam Kar Diya Mujhko': Bigg Boss OTT Fame Neha Bhasin Schools Paps For Recording Her From Behind In Gym Shorts (VIDEO)

Singer and Bigg Boss OTT fame Neha Bhasin was in no mood to pose for the paparazzi on Thursday as she stepped out of her gym in the city. Instead, she schooled the shutterbugs for recording her from behind and clicking her back shots.

In a video that has now gone viral, Neha can be seen stepping out of her gym amid heavy rains in the city. While she carried a huge pink umbrella, she was also seen covering her lower back with her water bottle.

As the paps requested her to pose for the cameras, the singer said, "Tum logo ne badnaam kar diya hai mujhko." She went on to say, "Aadhe se zyada logo ko mera back pata hai."

She was then seen rushing inside her car and quickly zooming away before any further conversation with the paps.

This is not the first time that a celeb has objected to paps clicking them from behind and from inappropriate angles. Earlier, actress Janhvi Kapoor had criticised the paps for clicking her from 'wrong angles'. Shanaya Kapoor too was seen telling the paps to not record her from the back as she went to her gym.

Mona Singh had slammed paps and had said that they wait for mishaps and malfunctions to happen for clickbait visuals. "They keep focusing on women’s bodies inappropriately. Will they do this to a man by zooming into their crotch when they’re walking?" she had asked.

Mrunal Thakur, Ayesha Khan, Nyra Banerjee are among the other actresses who have raised their voice against the practice.