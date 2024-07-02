'Peeche Se Mat Lena': Shanaya Kapoor Asks Paps To Not Click Her From Behind, Covers Back With Hand (VIDEO)

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, was recently spotted in the city as she made her way to the gym. And while at it, she requested the paparazzi to not click her from behind, but despite her request, the paps recorded her as she walked away.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet, in which Shanaya can be seen stepping out of her car wearing black athleisure and greeting the paps on her way to the gym. She also stopped for a hot minute and posed for them, however, as soon as she turned to leave, she asked them to stop recording.

"Peeche se mat lena ha," she was heard telling the paps, but despite that, they continued to click pictures and record videos as she climbed up the steps to her gym. She was then seen covering her back with a piece of cloth in her hand.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens slammed the shutterbugs for not obliging to Shanaya in spite of her specifically requesting them.

This is not the first time that a celeb has asked paps to not record them from behind or from awkward angles. Earlier, Shanaya's cousin, actress Janhvi Kapoor, had schooled the paparazzi for clicking actresses from 'inappropriate angles'. She had also shared how the photographers would follow her car and click her outside her gym wearing tight athleisure, and people would later accuse her of 'wanting to show her body'.

Mrunal Thakur, Mona Singh, and others have also criticised paps for going overboard with their cameras, especially when it came to actresses.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shanaya is soon set to mark her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, co-starring Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.