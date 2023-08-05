WATCH: Neha Bhasin Asks Paps To Not 'Zoom In' On Her Back, Says 'Gaaliyan Padti Hai Mujhe'

Singer and Bigg Boss OTT sensation Neha Bhasin grabbed eyeballs on Saturday when she stepped out for her routine gym session and interacted with the paparazzi. Only this time, she was seen schooling the paps in her own style as she asked them to not "zoom in" on her back for videos to be circulated on social media.

Neha is a favourite when it comes to the shutterbugs and she is often seen engaging in fun banters with them.

Neha recently sang the song 'Lets Dance Chotu Motu' in Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. She also has several chartbusters to her credit including 'Swag Se Swagat', 'Jag Ghoomeya', and 'Asalaam-e-Ishqum' among others.

Neha Bhasin asks paps to not zoom in

Neha was spotted outside her gym on Saturday morning wearing a pink crop top with pink yoga pants. She even laughed as the paps likened her with 'Barbie'.

She was then seen proceeding ahead, however, as soon as the paps were behind her, she quickly turned and quipped, "Zoom in mat karna".

Later, she was also seen asking the photographers about who posted a video of her back on social media. While they pointed fingers at each other, Neha said, "Gaaliyan padti hai yaar mujhe".

Neha's comment sparks debate

As soon as the video of Neha went viral, netizens expressed their disappointment over the fact that she had to say it out loud to the paparazzi for them to not click her pictures from behind.

"You cheap guys finally someone taunted you sudhar jao," a user commented, while another wrote, "How is this okayyyy?? I mean how is zooming in on any one’s body okayyyyy? This is 2023 people .. what is going on? Absolutely shameful! They’re public figures not public property.. there’s a difference."

Neha participated in the first season of 'Bigg Boss OTT'. She shot to fame after she entered as a wildcard contestant in 'Bigg Boss 15', and later, she was also seen in 'The Khatra Khatra Show'.