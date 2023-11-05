Selena Gomez Makes First Public Appearance With Taylor Swift, After Threatening To Go Off Social Media

Actress Selena Gomez made her first public outing days since threatening to delete her Instagram account after she was relentlessly criticised by fans for remaining silent on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Gomez, 31, was spotted holding hands with her best friend, Taylor Swift, during a star-studded girls' night out in New York City on Saturday evening, Daily Mail reported. The 'Only Murders in the Building' star looked chic in a tan, turtleneck sweater dress, with a gold leather belt around her waist. Her raven black tresses were bound into a chic bun, and she sported a pair of chunky, gold hoop earrings, and on her feet she wore pointed-toe, slingback kitten heels. She was seen carrying a black, leather bucket bag. Gomez joined Swift and her posse of friends for dinner while the 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker's NFL star boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was with his Kansas City Chiefs team overseas.

The two besties were joined by Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and Brittany Mahomes during their night out. Earlier this week, Gomez took to her Instagram account to address the social media users criticising her for remaining silent on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In a since-deleted post, she wrote that her making or not making just one post would not "change the world".

On Thursday, she took to Instagram Stories to announce that she was deleting her account. However, just a little while later, she removed the post and the account still stands. On her Instagram Stories, Selena had written, "I am taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I'm done. I do not support any of what's going on." The Story does not exist anymore.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)