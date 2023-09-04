Selena Gomez's Jaw Drops As Lionel Messi Goes For Goal vs LA FC, Leonardo di Caprio & Prince Harry Also Spotted (WATCH)

Selena Gomez's jaw drops as Lionel messi tries to go for the goal. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Argentinian football great Lionel Messi's decision to join Major League Soccer (MLS)'s team Inter Miami has prompted Americans to be interested in soccer more than ever now. It has been evident as celebrities have watched Messi weave his magic on the field, most recently when Selena Gomez jaw dropped as the veteran was trying to hit a goal.

The incident occurred during Monday's match of Inter Miami against LAFC as Messi was agonisingly close to hitting a goal, but missed it. Despite the missed chance, Gomez was amazed at Messi's skills as her jaw dropped, with the video going viral. Among the Hollywood stars, Leonardo di Caprio was also present in the stands, eating a white ice-cream. Prince Harry and Will Ferrell were also spotted among the specatators.

Lionel Messi assisted in the 2nd and 3rd goal for Inter Miami over LAFC:

Denis Bouanga was stopped in front of goal numerous opportunities during the first 45 minutes of play, occasionally by Inter Miami goal-keeper Drake Callender and other times by his own subpar finishing. It appeared as though LAFC did everything but score. Steven Cherundolo will have sensed their own chance was coming at halftime after Farias' opening was against the flow of play.

Following the break, Inter Miami gained momentum as Messi delivered an eye-catching pass to Alba as he doubled the lead. The 36-year-old Argentinian went on to deliver another pass as Campana scored a goal in the 83rd minute of the contest.