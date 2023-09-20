What's Cooking? Jacqueline Fernandez & Selena Gomez's PHOTO in Tuscany Go Viral | Photo Via Instagram

Social media platforms lit up with excitement as Jacqueline Fernandez was recently spotted with singer Selena Gomez. The intriguing rendezvous has left the duo's fans and followers speculating whether this encounter is a hint to a potential collaboration or simply a casual hangout among friends.

In a picture shared by Selena's close friend Caroline Franklin on her Instagram handle, Jacqueline is seen chilling with Selena and other friends in a safari jeep in Tuscany. The image quickly garnered thousands of likes and comments from fans across the globe. "Tuscany mems," captioned Caroline.

Reacting to the photos, Fernandez commented, "Yayyyy!!!! Best days ever!!"

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, alongside Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johny Lever, and Sanjay Mishra.

The actress will be seen in Fateh, starring opposite Sono Sood. Jacqueline will also be a part of the hit sequel to the biggest family entertainer, Welcome to the Jungle. It stars an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Kiku Sharda, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev, and singer-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh.

Selena, on the other hand, recently made a stunning appearance at the 2023 MTV VMAs. She also won an award for Best Afrobeats for her song Calm Down with Rema.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)