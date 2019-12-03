'Seductress' Radhika Apte started getting sex comedies after 'Badlapur', 'Ahalya'

The actor said she wouldn't feature in franchise comedy films, sex comedies or any art which doesn't subscribe to her world view.

"You'd be surprised, I was offered one when I did 'Badlapur' where I stripped because this man wants to rape and kill me but because of that I started getting sex comedies.

"Because I stripped and I had done a short film, 'Ahalya', they said 'you are constantly playing the role of a seductress.' I said can you tell me where? They said 'Ahalya', 'Badlapur'. I said there is a huge problem. I would not do any of those things," Radhika said while speaking at 'We The Women' curated by Barkha Dutt.

Radhika said she has been rejecting "so much work" she doesn't know if it's good for her career.

"I feel people, in the name of 'progressive', write anything. Hating men is not being progressive, for example. It's a story telling medium, but as a director, writer, you are interpreting something. Your interpretation, perspective is the most important thing for me.

"I can play a male chauvinist, but as a perspective, what do you show is most important. If I disagree with the perspective, interpretation of the maker, then I don't do the film." Giving an example of a film she turned down, the "Sacred Games" star said there was a project about a woman taking revenge.