Radhika Apte is absolutely slaying it in classy shimmery dress

Popularly hailed as the ‘Indie Star’, Radhika Apte turns metallic beauty at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019. Radhika shared her Vogue Awards look on her Instagram handle yesterday.

The actress was wearing a black shimmery dress by Cue, which she paired with Jimmy Choo shoes. She took to the instagram and wrote with couple of pictures,"A while ago.. #voguebeautyawards2019"