Radhika Apte is absolutely slaying it in classy shimmery dress

Popularly hailed as the ‘Indie Star’, Radhika Apte turns metallic beauty at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019. Radhika shared her Vogue Awards look on her Instagram handle yesterday.
The actress was wearing a black shimmery dress by Cue, which she paired with Jimmy Choo shoes. She took to the instagram and wrote with couple of pictures,"A while ago.. #voguebeautyawards2019"
On work front, Radhika has carved a niche for herself and is able to blend into any character she plays on the big screen and the digital platform. By giving two superhits back to back with 'Andhadhun' and 'Padman' Radhika Apte is knocking towards the international doors, the actress is all set for her debut on the international platform with two movies, 'Liberate' where she will be playing the role of A Spy and on the Apple TV series 'Shantaram'.
