Radhika Apte copies Saoirse Ronan's quirky white Gucci outfit for IIFA 2019

Bollywood's OTT queen Radhika Apte appeared in a quirky white couture by Gucci, at the 20th edition of IIFA in Mumbai. The actress slayed the chic and minimalist look on the green carpet. She went for bold blue eye makeup, nude lips and a neat yet messy bun.

However, fashion enthusiasts revealed that the outfit was the same worn by Saoirse Ronan at Mary Queen Of Scots premiere in New York, held last year in December.

The Gucci number is a white dress with volume frills across the shoulders, a detailed heart piece and textual prints at the bottom.