Radhika Apte slams society’s ‘Psychotic Mentality’ for leaked sex scene from ‘The Wedding Guest’

Radhika Apte was last seen in Bombairiya and will be seen next in ‘The Wedding Guest’. Recently pictures from the film were leaked online which showcased Apte with the male protagonist in an intimate scene, and Radhika believes Society’s Psychotic Mentality is to be blamed.

The film stars actor Dev Patel as the male lead and the reports online about the leaked scene has made Apte wonder why they were not in his name. Talking about the leak and reports, she told Bollywood Life, “The Wedding Guest has many other beautiful sequences and the fact that one particular sex scene got leaked (is) because of the psychotic mentality of the society.”

“The leaked sex scene features both Radhika Apte and Dev Patel. But the scenes are being spread only in my name. Why people are not spreading under the male actor Dev Patel’s name?” she added.

Earlier intimate scene from Radhika and Adil Hussain’s 2015 film Parched were also leaked online ahead of its release. ‘The Wedding Guest’ premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, 2018. The action thriller hasn’t released in India yet.