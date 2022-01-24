Saurabh Sachdeva opens up on working in 'Ranjish Hi Sahi', journey in the industry, and more

Actor and acting coach Saurabh Sachdeva has proved his versatility with several shows and films like 'Sacred Games', 'Manmarziyaan', 'Housefull 4', and 'Taish' among others. He recently impressed the audience by playing the role of a flamboyant producer Jagmohan in Mahesh Bhatt's much-talked-about show 'Ranjish Hi Sahi'.

Set in the 1970s era, the show revolves around the life of a Bollywood film director who gets drawn into an extra-marital affair with a superstar.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Saurabh opens up about his experience working for the show and his journey in the entertainment industry. "My overall experience was very exciting and I had a lot of fun while working for 'Ranjish Hi Sahi'. The director was very energetic, young, and enthusiastic and he gave me the freedom to express whatever I wanted," he said.

The show also features actors Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amala Paul, Amrita Puri, Zarina Wahab, and others. Sharing his experience of working with the cast, the actor stated, "I had a major interaction with Amala. She was very open and free with me and we both were very comfortable with each other. She gave me a stage to express myself and I wasn’t hesitant. She is like a friend and was very relaxed on the stage as a professional co-actress. We met on the set but she became a friend."

"More than myself, I was excited for Pushpdeep Bhardwaj (director) who gave his heart to it and it was evident in his body language and his behavior that he wanted this show to come out. I also used to get excited and motivated by just looking at his energy when he used to run all around Mumbai to see the banners and click pictures with them," he added.

When asked what were the thoughts in his mind just before the release of 'Ranjish Hi Sahi', Saurabh shared, "I was excited. I wanted to see myself and wanted to know whether I have done something new or something is missing or if something is not working. You have to see yourself objectively. And the show was about to release after 1 or 2 years so we had time to explore by disconnecting ourselves from the character."

For Saurabh, the excitement before the release of the show was the same as in the case of a film release. "It was the same thing, same energy for me. I just look for perfection and try to put my best in every shot and try to figure out whether I have justified the story or have I delivered the same shot that the director thought of or better than that? And as far as films are concerned, as of now, I have worked for only two films, first was 'Manmarziyaan' which was released theatrically and the second was released on an OTT platform. So, overall, it was the same energy for me."

'Ranjish Hi Sahi' is inspired by director Mahesh Bhatt and late actress Parveen Babi’s controversial love story. Sharing his thoughts, Saurabh said, "Well, I think it's a great love story. Even if it is coming from his life, we all bring something to it, something from our lives. We get attached and connected to some stories because it becomes a part of us also. So I thought it was really great to bring that back. The only part that I was scared of was the execution whether it would be perfect enough or not. I think Pushpdeep has done a great job."

Saurabh started acting only a few years back and before that, he had trained several B-Town actors. Talking about his journey in the entertainment industry, Saurabh shared, "It has been a great journey so far. I have been enjoying my work and I am surprising people, my directors, the audience, and my team. Now, people have started liking my performances and my students also enjoy my work. Definitely, myfirst passion is teaching but I am also enjoying this acting journey for the last five years."

Saurabh has trained actors like Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Richa Chadha, and others. When asked to share some memories that he has of them, Saurabh said, "Well, I can’t tell you about everyone but one thing I can say is that everyone was very passionate. Some of them like Varun and Arjun were from the film industry and others like Richa, Harshvardhan Rane, Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary did not have film backgrounds. But one thing which they all had in common was that they all wanted to be an actor. They were really passionate about being in the industry. So, I believe passion is the only key to being successful in this career."

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 01:10 PM IST