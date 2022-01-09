Scoop! Tahir Raj Bhasin spills the beans on Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and Ranjish Hi Sahi

After winning accolades for his acting chops in films like Mardaani and 83, Tahir Raj Bhasin is all set to explore new avenues with his upcoming projects. The actor will soon be seen in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. He plays a man torn between two women in it.

“I am really excited about this series. It is a love triangle about a small-town boy, Vikrant, who has a simple dream of getting a job and marrying the girl of his dreams. But everything goes wrong when a powerful politician’s daughter decides she wants to marry him. Then this ordinary man is put in this extraordinary situation. How he overcomes several conflicts to reclaim his love and life forms the crux of the story. I am looking forward to the reaction of the audience,” he shares.

Tahir is equally excited about another web series titled Ranjish Hi Sahi. In the show, he plays a married movie director who has an affair with a heroine. The show is inspired by Mahesh Bhatt’s love story with Parveen Babi. “A friend of mine asked me about how it feels doing such different characters. I told him we just have to represent a character on a reel. And playing a character, which we are not in real life, gives us a thrill. We get a kick out of doing such roles. I may be doing a dramatic scene on camera but life is really not so colourful. It feels sad to say this, especially in today’s times,” Tahir explains.

He is a strong believer of quality over quantity, and he has said no to film offers he found repetitive. One wonders if it is easy to say no in Bollywood. “In Mumbai, you don’t say yes to all the projects. I feel if you keep doing something you’re comfortable doing, then in a way, you will keep repeating yourself. But I am someone who has enjoyed both in terms of exploring new characters and surprising the audience. That is what has kept me going. Patience is definitely a large part of it. Good things come to people who wait (laughs),” Tahir signs off.

