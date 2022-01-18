‘‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’ is inspired from Mahesh Bhatt's life but not his biopic’, says director Pushpdeep Bhardwaj

Director-writer Pushpdeep Bhardwaj, who is best known for his 2018 film 'Jalebi' starring Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra, is now making headlines for the web series 'Ranjish Hi Sahi' featuring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amala Paul and Amrita Puri.

'Ranjish Hi Sahi' is based around a director caught between his devoted wife and a sizzling superstar.

In a candid tête-à-tête with The Free Press Journal, Pushpdeep shares how he created the 70s era amid an ongoing pandemic, his rapport with filmmaker, mentor Mahesh Bhatt, and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

What took you so long to don the director’s hat again?

Immediately after ‘Jalebi’, I started writing 'Ranjish Hi Sahi'. It took time to write and then pitch. The entire procedure took almost 7 months, after which we started shooting, which was completed by March 2020. The delay however, happened due to COVID.

This is your third time collaborating with Mahesh Bhatt. What have you learned from him over the years?

Bhatt Sahab is an institution in himself. Being an outsider, he gave me that opportunity and place which I couldn't have imagined in my dreams. Things took its own time and before meeting him, I was struggling for 14 years writing scripts and pitching people. When I met Bhatt Sahab, he saw that spark in me and gave the chance. He is a man with a lot of depth. I can't express in words what I have learnt from him and will be forever grateful for that. I learned life and emotions from him.

What’s the best advice he has given you?

He has always told me just be yourself! People will try to change you but you need to keep yourself the way you are so that people accept it just as you are. If you change yourself, you will land into mediocrity. You need to stand out and protect your individuality. He has always told me to keep unlearning things to seek more.

Is ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’ based on Mahesh Bhatt’s life?

After ‘Jalebi’ we were immediately thinking of new project. Mahesh sir asked me what I want to do next. I said I'll write something and then he told me that he has some five pages of anecdotes of his life to share. All this happened so randomly. I proposed him if I can make this my work of action and as soon as I got green signal from him, I wrote eight episodes with reference to that. It's not fully based or his biopic but inspired from his life. I have heard a lot of life stories of his from him. He used to always share his life experiences while discussing about any project. He had answers of everything in his life. Our conversation used to be heavy and philosophical.

Advertisement

Was it difficult recreating the 70s era in these trying times?

I took this as a challenge, electrified and motivated. I wasn't born that time so I had to create many reference points in order to recreate that era. I had to watch many films of the 70s, meet people in the industry from that decade. I acquired many stories from all of that, created a fictional world which touches and is inspired from Mahesh Bhatt's life.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 03:28 PM IST