Sathyaraj On His Stardom: I’m Not As Big As A Shah Rukh Or A Salman

From L-R: Vasanth Ravi, Tanya Hope, Sathyaraj, Rajeev Menon, Raju Pillai | Provided by PR

Charming and entertaining the media present, veteran actor Sathyaraj and team Super Human Weapon wielded a double dose of entertainment and warmth with their presence at the Hindi teaser launch of their upcoming Tamil outing. The Free Press Journal team was also present at the do.

Joining the senior star, actors Vasanth Ravi, Tanya Hope, Rajeev Menon, Raju Pillai, director Guhan Senniappan and producer M S Manzoor were also seen in attendance.

In a kind and sweet gesture to the media, the team of Super Human Weapon distributed saplings of neem to promote the messaging that the film propagates, with reference to environmental conservation.

Blessed with superhuman powers, the brief teaser of the film showcases Sathyaraj playing a common man blessed with extraordinary powers to take upon those whose greed and evil intentions cause harm to nature.

Sathyaraj | Provided by PR

With his uncanny ability to draw laughs despite his language constraints, Sathyaraj jokes about how he did not expect to star in a film that is mounted on a large scale. He shares, “I did not expect that I’ll get to star in such a huge film. I’m not as big as a Shah Rukh or a Salman. I’m happy just being a busy actor.”

Although the actor did express his disappointment over not having a leading heroine opposite him. Amid roaring laughter, the veteran actor shares, “I’m upset that I don’t have any heroine. Hopefully the next time, the director can accommodate my wish.”

Vasanth Ravi, who is reeling from the blockbuster success of Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer, shares about his experience of working with both the senior actors. “It’s a mere blessing to get to share the screen with two of Tamil cinema’s biggest names and actors whom I have grown up watching and wanting to be like them. As a young actor, films with them are like a far-fetched dream come true.”

Read Also Baahubali actor Sathyaraj expresses regret for remarks made during Cauvery dispute

From L-R: Director Guhan Senniappan, Vasanth Ravi, Tanya Hope, Sathyaraj, Producer M. S. Manzoor, Rajeev Menon, Raju Pillai | Provided by PR

Tanya, who spoke to the media in chaste Hindi, spoke about her experience of being a part of the film. She shares, “I’m fortunate to have had the opportunity of getting to star in a film that has such an exciting star cast and story. The messaging of this film is what made me say yes. I couldn’t ask for more.”

Director Senniappan expresses profound gratitude to his producers and Sathyaraj for their relentless faith. He says, “When you make films about the supernatural forces, it is important for people to have faith in you. I’m very thankful that my producers and Sathyaraj sir encouraged me with their inputs and gave me the confidence to tell the story the way I wanted to.”

Super Human Weapon releases in cinemas in five languages namely Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.