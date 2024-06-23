Sasural Simar Ka 2 Fame Aakash Jagga's New Mumbai House Costs Whopping ₹ 2 Crore

Aakash Jagga, last seen in Colors TV's Dharampatnii opposite Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Singh Yadav, has bought himself a swanky new house in Mumbai. The 26 year old celebrated this milestone with his friends a few days ago and shared pictures of the same on his Instagram handle.

Well, the Free Press Journal has now learnt that the actor's house costs a whopping 2 crores and more. A source close to Aakash reveals to us, ''Aakash is very elated after acheiving this milestone in his life. His house is located in the western part of Mumbai.''

Aakash, who shared pictures of the same a few days ago was seen celebrating this new milestone with his Sasural Simar Ka 2 cast which included Tanya Sharma, Radhika Muthukumar, Karan Sharma, Avinash Mukherjee and Sumit Bharadwaj. Heeramandi fame Aabha Ranta too was seen celebrating with the actor.

Speaking of the celebration a few days ago, Aakash said, "It was a small celebration with my family and loved ones and I was more than happy to enjoy the big day with them. It was a small Sundarkaand puja, arranged by my mother, which led to the evening and yes we had a great time."

Further, the Dharampatnii actor opened up about buying a house in Mumbai and said, ''I'm just happy to have a perfect place for myself at the moment, just relieves you when you step onto your own place. Rest, focus is majorly on doing work now."