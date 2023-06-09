Sarvam Shakthi Mayam Web Review: A colossal bore

Sarvam Shakthi Mayam is now streaming on Zee 5

Director: Pradeep Madalli

Cast: Sanjay Suri, Priyamani, Samir Soni

Streaming On: Zee 5

Rating: 1 star

If you've been facing acute insomnia off late, then 'Sarvam Shakthi Mayam' is your sureshot cure. Despite a fairly promising idea of questioning the relevance of faith and spirituality in the modern day and age, the show is a colossal bore with a narrative that just cannot hold its viewers' attention.

Starring Sanjay Suri, Priyamani and Samir Soni in pivotal leads, the show, spanning over 10 episodes, each about half an hour long, is a tale of contrasting ideologies over faith involving a successful novelist who is an atheist and a failed entrepreneur who is also facing a rocky marriage, but believes that divine intervention will help him find a solution.

Directed by Pradeep Maddali, the intent is novel but the execution is a notch above poor. The story does bear importance in a day and age where faith and religion have taken precedence everywhere and are now unfortunately used as devices to control and dictate social and political structures. But, if the writing itself is devoid of creativity, then you're only heading towards a disaster. Some of the dialogues sound like they've been taken straight up from advertising taglines. For instance, in one scene, a friend is serving life lessons to a key character, where he says, 'An idea can change your life'. If that’s not all, the background score, involving a slew of spiritual chants put together, puts you off even further.

The only respite that keeps you away from nit-picking at the show is the cinematography. Each of the religious sites shown will make you want to plan your next pilgrimage, right away. But, apart from one humble mercy, there is nothing at all worth looking forward to in this rather bleak show.

Sadly, none of the performances register as well. While Suri does appear sincere and earnest as a man who wants to do the right thing, Soni is unbearable with an accent that immediately lets you disconnect with his character. Priyamani is sadly only serviceable to the plot as a dutiful wife and nothing more.

One wonders why was this show made in the first place when there is nothing notable that works in its favour. That’s its available for free viewing on Zee 5 with little to no buzz about the show, explains the ‘faith’ of its makers. Make time for it if only you let curiosity get the better of you.