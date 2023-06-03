Happy Birthday Priyamani: 8 Moments when the Paruthiveeran and The Family Man actor stunned in sarees

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023

National Award-winning actor Priyamani turns a year older on June 4. Here's looking at the actor's most stunning appearances in the traditional nine yards

Instagram

In a lacy white creation by Varun Chakkilam

Instagram

In a pale pink and beige creation by Deepthi Ganesh

Instagram

In this hot pink design by Weaver Story

Instagram

In this black and gold beauty by Sacred Weaves

Instagram

In this printed floral creation by Rubab By Ranjam

Instagram

In a printed cotton blue creation by Saree Bari

Instagram

In this quirky printed creation by Quancious

Instagram

In this multi-coloured creation by Udd

Instagram

