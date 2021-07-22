Amid marriage controversy, Priyamani says she shares a 'secure relationship' with husband Mustafa Raj

Actress Priyamani, who essayed the role of Srikant's wife Suchi in 'The Family Man' recently opened up on her relationship with husband Mustafa Raj.
On Thursday, Mustafa's first wife Ayesha challenged the actress’s marriage in court, citing that Mustafa has not separated from her legally yet.
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Priyamani asserted that she and her husband Mustafa share a very secure relationship, amid Ayesha's claims that their marriage is 'invalid'.
Priyamani further said that even though he is currently abroad, they make sure to check in on each other daily.
She added that communication is the key and they make it a point to talk to each other every day. According to her, that really goes far. It speaks volumes about the person and what they feel about you.
The actress stated that Mustafa calls or texts her whenever he gets free from work.
Reportedly, Mustafa and Ayesha separated in 2013, and he married Priyamani in 2017.
However, Ayesha has now called their marriage 'invalid' and has also filed a case of domestic violence, as reported by ETimes.
Ayesha said that she and Mustafa aren’t divorced and that when he married Priyamani, he stated in court that he was a bachelor.
When Mustafa was asked about his marriage, he said it’s true, however he denied that charges made by Ayesha calling them false adding that he pays the maintenance of his children. He further alleged that Ayesha is simply trying to extort money.
Mustafa also asserted that he has been living separately from Ayesha since 2010 and got divorced in 2013.
Meanwhile, on work front, Priyamani recently featured in the Telugu action thriller film 'Narappa' starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Karthik Rathnam and Rajsekhar Aningi. It is the remake of Tamil film 'Asuran'.
She will also be seen in Ajay Devgn's sports drama 'Maidaan'.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)