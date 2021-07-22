Amid marriage controversy, Priyamani says she shares a 'secure relationship' with husband Mustafa Raj

Actress Priyamani, who essayed the role of Srikant's wife Suchi in 'The Family Man' recently opened up on her relationship with husband Mustafa Raj.

On Thursday, Mustafa's first wife Ayesha challenged the actress’s marriage in court, citing that Mustafa has not separated from her legally yet.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Priyamani asserted that she and her husband Mustafa share a very secure relationship, amid Ayesha's claims that their marriage is 'invalid'.

Priyamani further said that even though he is currently abroad, they make sure to check in on each other daily.

She added that communication is the key and they make it a point to talk to each other every day. According to her, that really goes far. It speaks volumes about the person and what they feel about you.