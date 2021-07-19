The Family Man: Krishna DK downplays Lonavala mystery as Priyamani gets trolled, says 'shouldn't get this kind of importance'

Filmmaker Krishna DK, who is the co-creator of 'The Family Man', has recently said that the Lonavala mystery in the show 'shouldn't' be getting the sort of attention that it does.

For those unversed, Priyamani and Sharad Kelkar's characters Suchi and Arvind travel to Lonavala on a business trip and the makers have left that thread dangling as to what happened between them there.

The makers had earlier said that the Lonavala angle, which is about a possible act of infidelity committed by Suchi, should remain unresolved for as long as the show runs.

Priyamani had also revealed that she still receives a lot of hate on social media as fans of the show believe that Suchi has treated her husband Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, unfairly.