The Family Man: Krishna DK downplays Lonavala mystery as Priyamani gets trolled, says 'shouldn't get this kind of importance'

Filmmaker Krishna DK, who is the co-creator of 'The Family Man', has recently said that the Lonavala mystery in the show 'shouldn't' be getting the sort of attention that it does.
For those unversed, Priyamani and Sharad Kelkar's characters Suchi and Arvind travel to Lonavala on a business trip and the makers have left that thread dangling as to what happened between them there.
The makers had earlier said that the Lonavala angle, which is about a possible act of infidelity committed by Suchi, should remain unresolved for as long as the show runs.
Priyamani had also revealed that she still receives a lot of hate on social media as fans of the show believe that Suchi has treated her husband Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, unfairly.
Amid the trolling, Krishna DK has now said that there are bigger things to worry about than the Lonavala angle.
In an appearance on comedian Sorabh Pant's show, he said the makers have left it to the imagination of the audiences.
"There's a reason we don't come out and explicitly say what's happening in Lonavala. You guys imagine what happened in Lonavala, and you make your own decisions about it. Raj and I, and even Suparn (Varma), the third director, and Suman (Kumar), our co-writer, we all kind of felt that this is perhaps a question that has garnered too much importance in the context, and it shouldn't have," he said.
He further stated that Suchi is a strong female character who has her motivations and her compulsions. Krishna DK added that she shouldn't be seen as just Srikant Tiwari's wife.
"She's an individual, she's a strong person. In the first season we say that she's tired of being a person who has kind of fallen in the background, looking after the family. And she wants to explore her dreams and aspirations, on the professional front, and we should look at that as her overall character. So what happened in Lonavala is what you saw, what you believe happened and you just have to go with the flow," he added.
'The Family Man' returned with the second season in June. It also stars Samantha Akkineni, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Shahab Ali, and Vedant Sinha.
Meanwhile, the season two finale of 'The Family Man' drops more than a hint about the potential renewal as a third installment.