'My father asked me...': 'The Family Man 2' fame Ashlesha Thakur aka Dhriti on kissing Abhay Verma aka Kalyan

Manoj Bajpayee-headed “The Family Man” opened to rave reviews once again with its second season. Apart from taking the lead Shrikant Tiwari on another adventures, the makers Raj and DK have also focused on developing each character.

Ashlesha Thakur, who essays the role of Shrikant’s daughter Dhriti, now a grown-up teen plays a pivotal role in the second installment as she falls in love with Abhay Verma aka Kalyan/Salman.

Not just that, the two also share some intimate moments on screen including a lip-lock.

Spilling beans on the same, Ashlesha told News18 that shooting the kissing scene was quite technical and “no fun”.

She said, “When I was told that I have a small peck and a love interest in the second season, Raj and DK called me and my father to their office to discuss it. My father asked me what I thought about it. I decided that I wanted to go ahead with it since I am also evolving as an actor.”

“I trust my directors and did not worry about what it would look like on screen because I know how meticulous they are with their writing,” she added.

Many are unaware that Ashlesha and Abhay have worked in a commercial prior to the web series.

She said, “I was lucky that I knew him. Half of my track is with him and Abhay was totally dependent on Dhriti. We had some conversations about how to act and broke the ice between us.

Meanwhile, the season two finale of "The Family Man" drops more than a hint about the potential renewal as a third instalment.

"The Family Man" also stars Samantha Akkineni, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Shahab Ali, and Vedant Sinha.

Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, "The Family Man" continued to stay relevant, without the buzz losing its steam.