‘The Family Man’ actress Priyamani’s marriage with Mustafa Raj is ‘illegal’, claims latter’s first wife

Actress Priyamani, who plays Srikant Tiwari's (Manoj Bajpayee) wife Suchi in Amazon Prime Video's 'The Family Man' married an event organiser, in a private ceremony in 2017. Three years later, the latter’s first wife Ayesha has challenged the actress’s marriage in court, citing that Mustafa has not separated from her legally yet.

Calling Mustafa and Priyamani’s marriage illegal, Ayesha who has two children with the former has also filed a case of domestic violence, as reported by ETimes.

Ayesha said that she and Mustafa aren’t divorced and that when he married Priyamani, he stated in court that he was a bachelor.

When Mustafa was asked about his marriage, he said it’s true, however he denied that charges made by Ayesha calling them false adding that he pays the maintenance of his children. He further alleged that Ayesha is simply trying to extort money.

Mustafa also asserted that he has been living separately from Ayesha since 2010 and got divorced in 2013.

Meanwhile, on work front, Priyamani recently featured in the Telugu action thriller film "Narappa" starring Venkatesh Daggubati Karthik Rathnam and Rajsekhar Aningi. It is the remake of Tamil film "Asuran".

"Narappa" is directed by Srikanth Addala and written by Vetrimaaran. The film is jointly produced by D. Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S. Thanu.

She will also be seen in Ajay Devgn's sports drama "Maidaan". The film is inspired by the true story of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who coached and managed the national team from 1950 till his death in 1963, and is considered by many as the man who changed the face of modern Indian football.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film is slated for a Dussehra release this year. Also starring Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh, "Maidaan" is expected to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.