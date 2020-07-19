Samir Soni on Kangana Ranaut: Stop shooting your gun off a poor dead man’s shoulder

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who dabbled in the outsider versus insider debate in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, recently made headlines for her interview with Arnab Goswami. In the interview, Kangana had urged that Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, and film critic Rajeev Masand should be called for questioning. And, it seems like Television actor Samir Soni isn't too happy with the 'Panga' actress' allegations.

'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin' actor Samir Soni took to his Instagram and said that people need to stop using Sushant Singh Rajput's death 'to settle their own personal scores'.

"I've said this before, Sushant Singh Rajput's death is a huge tragedy and he deserves justice. But I am against anyone (including Kangana) who is using his death to settle their own personal scores. Deplorable!" read his Instagram post.

He captioned it: "Stop shooting your gun off a poor dead man’s shoulder. Have at least that much respect."