Samir Soni on Kangana Ranaut: Stop shooting your gun off a poor dead man’s shoulder

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who dabbled in the outsider versus insider debate in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, recently made headlines for her interview with Arnab Goswami. In the interview, Kangana had urged that Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, and film critic Rajeev Masand should be called for questioning. And, it seems like Television actor Samir Soni isn't too happy with the 'Panga' actress' allegations.
'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin' actor Samir Soni took to his Instagram and said that people need to stop using Sushant Singh Rajput's death 'to settle their own personal scores'.
"I've said this before, Sushant Singh Rajput's death is a huge tragedy and he deserves justice. But I am against anyone (including Kangana) who is using his death to settle their own personal scores. Deplorable!" read his Instagram post.
He captioned it: "Stop shooting your gun off a poor dead man’s shoulder. Have at least that much respect."
This comes after, the ‘Queen’ actress during an interaction with Republic TV, said that she will return her Padma Shri award if she is unable to prove the claims she has made about actor’s suicide.
She said, "I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. To date, Mahesh Bhatt is selling Parveen Babi's illness in so many versions through his films. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning — Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand? These 4 people. Why, because they are powerful?"
Samir Soni's post has received mixed reactions from netizens. A user wrote, "Totally agree...there are too many people who are misusing SSR's death. YouTube is full of such videos. one guy some puneet on one hand bashes Salman n in next line says he can host BB...like seriously why plug yourself. that's what majority of them are doing."
Another commented, "So agree and brave of you to say this as she will now attack you. This is all about her and her agenda, nothing to do with the poor man."
While a user wrote, "Totally disagree with you Sir..If she doesn't speak now than things goes like this and in future we can see another young self made actor suffer from the situation as Sushant faced. It's a time to stand against the Bollywood mafias."
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)