Sara Ali Khan wishes her baby brother Taimur a ‘Happy Birthday’ with unseen pictures

As Taimur Ali Khan ringed in his third birthday, his favourite ‘Didi’ Sara Ali Khan shared a special reel on her Instagram account, featuring some candid moments of the sibling duo.
Sara captioned the post as, "Happiest birthday little Tim Tim", a name he prefers everyone to use while addressing him. The Kedarnath actress posted three pictures, wherein she can be seen enjoying her time, talking, feeding, and playing with her baby brother.
Yesterday, Kareena and Saif hosted a lavish Christmas- themed birthday bash for their little munchkin. The party was attended by family members and friends from the industry. Among those who graced the occasion were Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh who came with their kids.
Sara however, didn’t make it to Taimur’s pre-birthday party. On work front, the actress will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial alongside Kartik Aaryan, and with Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No.1', both of which are slated to release next year.
