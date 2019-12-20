Sara Ali Khan wishes her baby brother Taimur a ‘Happy Birthday’ with unseen pictures

As Taimur Ali Khan ringed in his third birthday, his favourite ‘Didi’ Sara Ali Khan shared a special reel on her Instagram account, featuring some candid moments of the sibling duo.

Sara captioned the post as, "Happiest birthday little Tim Tim", a name he prefers everyone to use while addressing him. The Kedarnath actress posted three pictures, wherein she can be seen enjoying her time, talking, feeding, and playing with her baby brother.