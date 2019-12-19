Taimur Ali Khan Birthday Special: Little Nawab's yearly school fees will make you feel very poor

The young lad of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan is the most talked-about star kid of Btown. His paparazzi shots have a separate fan base. Taimur, who turns three today has stunned people with his cuteness. This cutie has people trailing around him.
Well, Chote Nawab Taimur is often making headlines however today, we're talking about the pre-school Pataudi Prince goes to- Toddler's Den.
Toddler's Den is based at Perry Cross Road near Otters Club, Bandra. It also has branches in Hyderabad and Ahemdabad. This innovative pre-school believes that the best way for a young mind to learn is through play. The school has over 15 different learning spaces including indoor and outdoor both.
Have a look at Tim Tim's preschool's campus:
Want to know how much Saif and Kareena pay for Taimur's playschool? Well, Little Nawab's yearly school fees will make you feel very poor!
Toddler's Den's fees per year is Rs. 2.75 Lakh as of now, however, if you apply next year it is Rs.3.3 Lakh.
Other star kids who go to the same pre-school include, Inaaya Naumi Khemu, Sunny Leone's daugther Nisha, Ranvijay Singh's daughter Kainaat.
