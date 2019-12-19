Taimur Ali Khan birthday bash: Saif, Kareena's gesture towards paps is winning hearts

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s baby boy Taimur will ring in his third birthday on December 20.

The young lad of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan is the most talked-about star kid of Btown. His paparazzi shots have a separate fan base. Taimur, who turns three today has stunned people with his cuteness. This cutie has people trailing around him.

Well, Chote Nawab Taimur is often making headlines and his pictures are a treat to the sore eyes. A large courtesy of Taimur's stardom goes to the paparazzi who click this internet sensation in and around town.

Kareena hosted a Christmas themed pre-birthday bash for her lil munchkin on Thursday. And had the sweetest gesture for paps who've made Taimur a sensation.

In the video, Saif and Kareena can be seen giving a cake to the paps and thanking them. Saif also made sure they had snacks and other refreshments. A concerned Bebo also asks her security personnel if they have given the paps tissues. This video of Pataudi's showing their gratitude towards the paparazzi is winning our hearts!

Have a look at this sweet video: