Sara Ali Khan gives BEFITTING reply after hate over Mahakal temple visit: 'Will go to Ajmer Sharif with same devotion'

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is working round the clock for the promotions of her upcoming film, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', co-starring Vicky Kaushal. Amid her hectic schedule, she was recently spotted making a quick early morning visit to the famed Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, but her gesture did not go down well with a section of the internet.

Sara was slammed for visiting temples and performing puja and rituals despite being a Muslim, but the actress has now finally shut the trolls once and for all with a befitting reply.

She said that the hate does not matter to her and that she will continue going to temples as people do not have the right to question her personal beliefs.

Sara Ali Khan shuts haters with befitting reply

During a media interaction on Wednesday evening, Sara was asked about how she dealt with the negative comments on her social media handle, especially under her Mahakal temple post, and the actress simply said that she will continue doing what she does.

Addressing the media and the audience, Sara said that she takes her work very seriously and that she will be upset if her fans don't like her work.

"But this is about my personal belief. Ye meri neeji maanyata hai. I'll visit the Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion as Bangla Sahib. And I go to the Mahakal temple too with the same devotion. Aur main jaati rahungi," she stated.

She went on to say that she does not have a problem whether it's a temple or mosque or gurudwara as she believes in the energy of a place. "One should like the energy of a place, main urja mein maanyata rakhti hoon," she maintained.

Sara Ali Khan's upcoming projects

On the film front, Sara will soon be seen in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' with Vicky Kaushal for the first time. The film has been directed by Laxman Utekar and it will hit theatres on June 2, 2023.

Besides, she also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in the pipeline, in which she will be seen stepping into the shoes of an Indian spy.

Sara will also share the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'.