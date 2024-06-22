Sara Ali Khan Gets Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: 'Any Love I Have Gotten For Kedarnath Is Just All Him'

Sara Ali Khan |

Actress Sara Ali Khan made her debut with Kedarnath, and that film is super close to her heart. She always shares fond memories from the sets of Kedarnath. In an interview with Mid-Day, Sara had an emotional moment talking about co-star and late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, and she lauded him for all the praise she has received for her first film.

Speaking about the time she has talked about the time spent with Sushant while shooting, she said, “There are so many (favourite memories). There was one moment when Gattu sir (director Abhishek Kapoor) was rushing and he and Sushant had worked together before so I just went to Sushant and I was like, ‘I don’t know how to do this, there’s one, this, this line, just show me.’ And he just showed me”.

With teary eyes, she expressed, “And I just went and I copied him. Being able to speak Hindi the way that I do, is something that people appreciate about me quite often whether it’s being as curious as I think I am, so much of it is Sushant. Any love I’ve gotten for Kedarnath, and it’s a lot, it’s just all him. I can’t give you a memory."

Sushant died by suicide in his Mumbai house on June 14, 2020. Talking about Kedarnath, which was released in 2018. Sushant played the role of Mansoor Khan. The story revolves around Mansoor, a reticent Muslim porter, who falls in love with Mukku, a beautiful but rebellious Hindu priest's daughter. However, their love is tested amid misunderstandings and nature's fury. The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor, and produced by RSVP Movies, and Guy in the Sky Pictures.

Sara's Upcoming Film

On the work front, Sara will be next in Anurag Basu’s Metro..In Dino. The film also features an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Konkona Sen Sharma. The film is scheduled to release on the big screen in November this year.