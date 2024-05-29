Sara Khan On Her Role In Rajpal Yadav's Camp Decent: 'It Highlights Strength & Uniqueness Of Being A Woman' (EXCLUSIVE)

Sara Khan |

Actress Sara Khan is brimming with excitement about her latest venture, Camp Decent, where she stars alongside actor Rajpal Yadav. The comedy-drama is written and directed by Sandeep Kumar Rana. The film has already garnered attention after its poster was unveiled at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Speaking exclusively about the project to The Free Press Journal, Sara expressed, “Being a part of this comedy has been a lot of fun and filled with drama. What sets my role apart is how it highlights the strength and uniqueness of being a woman. This aspect made my character powerful and different from the others."

Sara's enthusiasm for the project goes beyond the surface of traditional comedy. She emphasised that her role in Camp Decent isn't just about making audiences laugh; it also offers depth and substance. "By standing up for women's issues and showing the strength of my character, it adds a meaningful layer to the comedy. This blend of humour and strong female representation makes my role special and significant," she explains.

Camp Decent delves into dual standards of society regarding women, a theme poignantly represented in the film's plot.

The movie features an ensemble cast including Brijendra Kala, Hemant Pandey, Krishna Singh Bisht, Mahesh Sharma, Vikram Bakshi, Hemany Verma, and Sumit Arora.

The film promises never-seen-before confrontations between Brijendra Kala and Rajpal Yadav. Also, the unique friendship between Brijendra Kala and Sara Khan’s characters adds another layer of charm to the narrative.