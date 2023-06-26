Rajpal Yadav Reveals His First Wife Died When He Was 20: 'Carried Her Dead Body On My Shoulders'

Actor Rajpal Yadav is known for giving Bollywood some of its funniest characters and punchlines, and he is known for his impeccable comic timing. However, the actor's life has not been a cakewalk, but instead, he too has faced his fair share of struggles and lows.

Yadav is a proud father to three kids and is happily married to Radha Yadav since 2003, but not many know that he was married at a very young age and lost his first wife when he was 20.

During a recent interaction, Yadav shared that his first wife had passed away after giving birth to their daughter.

'Carried wife's dead body on my shoulders': Rajpal Yadav

During a chat with a leading entertainment portal, Yadav revealed that prior to entering Bollywood, he worked at the Ordnance Clothing factory, and since he had a good job, he got married too.

His wife soon got pregnant, however, post the delivery of their first child, a daughter, Yadav's wife passed away due to pregnancy-related complications.

"I was supposed to meet her the next day but instead, I was carrying her dead body on my shoulders," he recalled.

He shared that his daughter was then taken are of by his family members, and in the meantime, he joined the National School Of Drama, worked in television and films and he was 31, when he met his present wife, Radha.

"We married in 2003 after both families agreed to it," he said.

About Rajpal Yadav

Yadav has two daughters with Radha -- Harshita and Rehanshi, and today, he is finally settled with his wife and kids.

The 52-year-old has been a part of some of the most iconic films including, 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', 'Partner', 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Chup Chup Ke', 'Dhol', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', and others.

He was last seen in the film 'Kathal' which released on Netflix last month.