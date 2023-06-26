 Kannada Actor Suraj Kumar Aka Dhruwan's Leg Amputated After Bike Accident In Bengaluru: Reports
Suraj lost control of his two-wheeler while he was trying to overtake a tractor

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 01:52 PM IST
Popular Kannada actor Suraj Kumar met with a major road accident on June 24 while he was riding his bike on the Mysuru-Gundluper highway near Begur in Bengaluru.

Suraj, who is also known as Dhruwan, was rushed to a private hospital in Mysuru. According to several media reports, the actor sustained a major injury on his right leg, and doctors had to amputate it below the knee in order to save his life.

Reportedly, Suraj lost control of his two-wheeler while he was trying to overtake a tractor. However, he smashed into a lorry at 4 pm on Saturday. The actor was on his way to Ooty from Mysuru.

Suraj Kumar is Dr Rajkumar's wife Paravathamma's nephew. Suraj is an avid bike rider often shares pictures of his vehicle on his official social media accounts.

Suraj was supposed to make his acting debut in 2019 with Raghu Kovi's film. However, this film did not take off.

