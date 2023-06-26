Prithviraj Sukumaran Meets With Accident, Suffers Leg Injury During Vilayath Buddha Shoot In Kerala

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran got injured after he met with a minor accident during the shoot of his upcoming film Vilayath Buddha. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Kochi, Kerala.

According to several media reports, the Malayalam actor will undergo a keyhole surgery (Laparoscopy) on June 26. For the operation, the 40-year-old actor will be temporarily pausing work to recuperate.

It is being said that Prithviraj was filming an action sequence when he met with the accident. Reportedly, he requires medical attention and two to three months of rest.

Directed by Jayan Nambiar, Vilayath Buddha revolves around the two men trying to claim ownership of a sandalwood tree planted by the former. The film also stars Priyamvada Krishnan and Anu Mohan among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prithviraj will also be next seen in Aadujeevitham in which he plays a Malayali immigrant worker forced into slavery as a goatherd on a farm in Saudi Arabia.

He made his debut as a Bollywood producer with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee. As an actor, he will make his debut in Hindi films with Akshay and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

