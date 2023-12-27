Sanya Malhotra Offers Prayers At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain; Photos Go Viral

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra, who was last seen in the film Sam Bahadur, visited Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Tuesday (December 26). Several visuals of the actress have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

In one of the pictures, Sanya is seen sitting inside the temple with folded hands. She also attended the aarti and offered prayers later. Another photo has gone viral in which she is seen posing with a few people outside the temple.

Sanya opted for an off-white traditional outfit for her visit to the temple. She covered her head with dupatta while seeking blessings. Take a look at some of her pictures here:

Earlier this month, Bollywood actors and power couple RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa also visited the temple to seek blessings.

On December 23, Sanya completed seven years in the Hindi film industry. She made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Dangal. The film also starred Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sakshi Tanwar.

After Dangal, Sanya appeared in several films, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Some of her notable films include Pataakha, Badhaai Ho, Photograph, Jawan, Kathal, Pagglait, Ludo and others.

Sanya was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, which is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, who led the Army Staff during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. In the movie, Sanya played the role of Manekshaw's wife, Silloo Manekshaw.