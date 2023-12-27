 Sanya Malhotra Offers Prayers At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain; Photos Go Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSanya Malhotra Offers Prayers At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain; Photos Go Viral

Sanya Malhotra Offers Prayers At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain; Photos Go Viral

Several photos of Sanya Malhotra from Mahakal temple have surfaced on social media

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 01:33 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra, who was last seen in the film Sam Bahadur, visited Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Tuesday (December 26). Several visuals of the actress have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

In one of the pictures, Sanya is seen sitting inside the temple with folded hands. She also attended the aarti and offered prayers later. Another photo has gone viral in which she is seen posing with a few people outside the temple.

Sanya opted for an off-white traditional outfit for her visit to the temple. She covered her head with dupatta while seeking blessings. Take a look at some of her pictures here:

Read Also
RajKummar Rao, Patralekhaa Offer Prayers At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain (WATCH)
article-image

Earlier this month, Bollywood actors and power couple RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa also visited the temple to seek blessings.

On December 23, Sanya completed seven years in the Hindi film industry. She made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Dangal. The film also starred Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sakshi Tanwar.

After Dangal, Sanya appeared in several films, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Some of her notable films include Pataakha, Badhaai Ho, Photograph, Jawan, Kathal, Pagglait, Ludo and others.

Sanya was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, which is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, who led the Army Staff during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. In the movie, Sanya played the role of Manekshaw's wife, Silloo Manekshaw.

Read Also
Sanya Malhotra Looks Festive Ready From Sister Shagun Malhotra's Haldi Ceremony: PHOTOS
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sukesh Chandrasekhar DENIES Texting Jacqueline Fernandez, Asking Her To 'Wear Black Clothes' After...

Sukesh Chandrasekhar DENIES Texting Jacqueline Fernandez, Asking Her To 'Wear Black Clothes' After...

Sanya Malhotra Offers Prayers At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain; Photos Go Viral

Sanya Malhotra Offers Prayers At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain; Photos Go Viral

Karan Johar Reveals How Salman Khan Got On Board Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 25 Years Ago, Pens Emotional...

Karan Johar Reveals How Salman Khan Got On Board Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 25 Years Ago, Pens Emotional...

Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla Announce Birth Of Twins Jeeva & Edhaa As They Turn 1 Month Old; See...

Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla Announce Birth Of Twins Jeeva & Edhaa As They Turn 1 Month Old; See...

Salim Khan Reveals Arbaaz Khan Did Not Discuss Decision To Marry Sshura Khan With Him: 'There Is No...

Salim Khan Reveals Arbaaz Khan Did Not Discuss Decision To Marry Sshura Khan With Him: 'There Is No...